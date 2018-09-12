After two years of declining viewership for the NFL on CBS, the Sunday ratings jumped 29 percent from last year, with 17.1 million viewers tuning in for regional matchups such as the Houston Texans against the New England Patriots or the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The audience for Fox's regional games grew 5 percent, while the network's national game was up 1 percent.

ESPN's Monday Night Football audience was down 4 percent for the early game and on par with the later game of its doubleheader, according to preliminary ratings from the Walt Disney Co. sports network.

NBC's Sunday night football broadcast fell 9 percent from a year ago.

Gruden still hates losing

Losing didn't get any easier for Jon Gruden in his nine seasons away from coaching.

Gruden's much-anticipated return from the broadcast booth to the sideline for Oakland ended in disappointment as the Raiders were outclassed in a 33-13 loss to the Rams on Monday night. The performance showed how far the Raiders have to go to get back to the level they were at when Gruden ended his first stint here more than 16 years ago.

"They feel the same. It stinks," Gruden said Tuesday of losing. "It's not very fun. We have work to do. It's obvious. We have work to do. We're going to build this football team back. It might not happen tonight. We're going to keep laying bricks. We have a great group of guys and we'll be ready for the next battle."

•The Panthers will be without three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen (fractured foot) and second-team Pro Bowl right tackle Daryl Williams (knee injury) for the foreseeable future.

•Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (hamstring) may miss this week's game against the Chiefs.

• The Falcons placed Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones (foot) on injured reserve.

•The Packers placed receiver and return man Trevor Davis (hamstring) on injured reserve, and claimed cornerback Deante Burton off waivers from the Falcons.

• The Seahawks will be without receiver Doug Baldwin for at least next week's game at Chicago because of an MCL injury to his right knee.