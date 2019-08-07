ORLANDO, Fla. — The Pro Bowl will return to Orlando for the fourth straight year and be held one week before the Super Bowl.
The NFL's all-star game will be an afternoon match at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26. A week later, the league's championship game will be played a few hours south in the Miami area.
Fans, players and coaches will vote for the 88 Pro Bowlers, and the game will match the AFC against the NFC.
A weeklong celebration in conjunction with the NFL's 100th season initiatives also will take place across the Orlando area. Those will include a skills showdown and the league's flag football championships.
