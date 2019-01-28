NEW ORLEANS — A longshot lawsuit seeking a possible do-over of the NFC championship game has been moved from state court in Louisiana to federal court.
A hearing in the case is set for noon Monday in New Orleans.
At issue is the failure of officials to call interference or roughness penalties when a Rams player leveled a Saints receiver with a helmet-to-helmet hit at a crucial point in the playoff game. The Rams went on to win in overtime and are set to play the Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
The lawsuit by two Saints season ticket holders says NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell should implement a league rule that could mean reversal of a game's result or the rescheduling of a game.
