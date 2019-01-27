A glance at minimum salaries for one-year NFL contracts in 2018. Salaries at each level will increase by $15,000 each year through the end of the collective bargaining agreement in 2020.
Rookie — $480,000
1 Year — $555,000
x-2 Years — $630,000
3 Years — $705,000
4-6 Years — $790,000
7-9 Years — $915,000
10+ Years — $1,015,000.
x-Under the Minimum Salary Benefit clause, players in their fifth year and beyond who are signed to a one-year contract for the minimum will count only $630,000 against the salary cap.
