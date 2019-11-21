NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT-definitely will not play; DNP-did not practice; LIMITED-limited participation in practice; FULL-full participation in practice):

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at HOUSTON TEXANS — COLTS: OUT: WR Parris Campbell (hand), RB Marlon Mack (hand), CB Shakial Taylor (ankle), S Khari Willis (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: TE Mo Alie-Cox (thumb), TE Eric Ebron (ankle), WR T.Y. Hilton (calf), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle). TEXANS: OUT: S Mike Adams (concussion), CB Lonnie Johnson (ankle), S Justin Reid (concussion/shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: WR Will Fuller (hamstring), S Tashaun Gipson (back), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at ATLANTA FALCONS — BUCCANEERS: DNP: OT Demar Dotson (not injury related), LB Anthony Nelson (hamstring), DT Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), CB M.J. Stewart (knee). LIMITED: DE William Gholston (ankle), LB Carl Nassib (groin). FULL: QB Jameis Winston (ankle). FALCONS: Practice not complete.

MIAMI DOLPHINS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — DOLPHINS LIMITED: DE Taco Charlton (elbow), OT Julien Davenport (knee), QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (right shoulder/right forearm), LB Raekwon McMillan (knee), CB Ken Webster (ankle). FULL: LB Sam Eguavoen (thumb), WR Jakeem Grant (Achilles), RB Patrick Laird (foot), CB Eric Rowe (hip), WR Albert Wilson (hip), LB Andrew Van Ginkel (foot). BROWNS: DNP: S Eric Murray (knee), DE Olivier Vernon (knee). LIMITED: WR Odell Beckham (groin), G Joel Bitonio (groin), WR Jarvis Landry (hip). FULL: OT Kendall Lamm (knee).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — SEAHAWKS: Practice not complete. EAGLES: DNP: WR Nelson Agholor (knee), OT Lane Johnson (concussion). LIMITED: S Rudy Ford (abdomen), RB Jordan Howard (shoulder), WR Alshon Jeffery (ankle), OT Jason Peters (knee). FULL: LB Nigel Bradham (ankle).

N.Y. GIANTS at CHICAGO — GIANTS: DNP: TE Rhett Ellison (concussion), TE Evan Engram (foot). LIMITED: OT Nate Solder (concussion-non-contact). FULL: C Jon Halapio (hamstring), CB Janoris Jackson (concussion), OT Mike Remmers (back), WR Sterling Shepard (concussion). BEARS: DNP: TE Adam Shaheen (foot), LB Danny Trevathan (elbow). LIMITED: LB Isaiah Irving (quad). FULL: QB Mitchell Trubisky (hip), OL Bobby Massie (back).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — PANTHERS: DNP: CB Ross Cockrell (quadricep), DT Gerald McCoy (knee). LIMITED: G Dennis Daley (groin), S Eric Reid (knee), LB Shaq Thompson (ankle). FULL: LB Brian Burns (wrist). SAINTS: DNP: WR Deonte Harris (hamstring), CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), RB Zach Line (knee), G Andrus Peat (forearm). LIMITED: WR Austin Carr (ankle), TE Josh Hill (concussion), OT Ryan Ramczyk (knee), G Larry Warford (thigh).

DENVER BRONCOS at BUFFALO BILLS — BRONCOS: Practice not complete. BILLS: DNP: LB Lorenzo Alexander (not injury related-resting veteran), WR John Brown (not injury related-resting veteran), DE Jerry Hughes (groin), S Siran Neal (concussion), OT Ty Nsekhe (ankle). FULL: S Jaquan Johnson (hand).

DETROIT LIONS at WASHINGTON REDSKINS — LIONS: DNP: CB Jamal Agnew (ankle), DE Trey Flowers (concussion), DE Da'Shawn Hand (ankle), P Sam Martin (abdomen), C Frank Ragnow (concussion), QB Matthew Stafford (hip/back), S Tracy Walker (knee). LIMITED: S C.J. Moore (hamstring), OT Rick Wagner (concussion). REDSKINS: DNP: DE Jonathan Allen (ankle/knee), DT Da'Ron Payne (ankle), RB Adrian Peterson (toe). LIMITED: TE Vernon Davis (concussion), S Montae Nicholson (ankle), WR Paul Richardson (hamstring), DT Tim Settle (hamstring), RB Chris Thompson (toe). FULL: S Deshazor Everett (ankle), LB Cole Holcomb (thumb), WR Terry McLaurin (wrist), CB Josh Norman (hamstring), P Tress Way (right shin).

OAKLAND RAIDERS at NEW YORK JETS — RAIDERS: Practice not complete. JETS: DNP: OT Chuma Edoga (ankle), S Matthias Farley (quadricep), LB C.J. Mosley (groin), CB Darryl Roberts (calf), LB Paul Worrilow (quadricep). LIMITED: DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), OT Kelvin Beachum (ankle), LB Brandon Copeland (hip/thumb), LB Neville Hewitt (neck/knee), G Alex Lewis (elbow/shoulder), DT Steve McLendon (neck), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring). FULL: WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring/hip), CB Kyron Brown (hamstring), QB Sam Darnold (left thumb), LB Jordan Jenkins (calf), CB Arthur Maulet (calf), DE Kyle Phillips (knee).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — STEELERS: DNP: LB Mark Barron (not injury related), RB James Conner (shoulder), TE Vance McDonald (not injury related), C Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion/knee), TE Nick Vannett (illness). LIMITED: CB Artie Burns (knee), LB Bud Dupree (triceps). FULL: LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (concussion), WR Diontae Johnson (concussion), RB Benny Snell (knee). BENGALS: DNP: DT Geno Atkins (not injury related), CB Darqueze Dennard (not injury related), TE Tyler Eifert (not injury related), WR A.J. Green (ankle), WR Stanley Morgan (illness), TE Drew Sample (ankle), WR Auden Tate (concussion). LIMITED: G Billy Price (back), S Shawn Williams (thumb). FULL: G Alex Redmond (ankle/knee).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at TENNESSEE TITANS — JAGUARS: DNP: TE Seth DeValve (oblique). LIMITED: DE Calais Campbell (back), WR D.J. Chark (hamstring), WR Chris Conley (hamstring), CB D.J. Hayden (hip/wrist), C Brandon Linder (shoulder). FULL: S Ronnie Harrison (eye), OT Cam Robinson (knee). TITANS: DNP: CB Chris Milton (ankle). LIMITED: TE Delanie Walker (ankle). FULL: LB Jayon Brown (groin), DT Jurrell Casey (shoulder), WR Corey Davis (hip).

DALLAS at NEW ENGLAND — COWBOYS: DNP: OT La'el Collins (knee/back), LB Joe Thomas (illness). LIMITED: G Zack Martin (back/ankle/elbow), G Connor Williams (knee), DT Antwaun Woods (shoulder). FULL: WR Amari Cooper (knee), S Jeff Heath (shoulder/shoulder), DE DeMarcus Lawrence (neck). PATRIOTS: DNP: WR Phillip Dorsett (concussion), WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle). LIMITED: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), S Patrick Chung (heel/chest), S Nate Ebner (ankle/back), WR Julian Edelman (shoulder), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), DE John Simon (elbow).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — PACKERS: DNP: CB Tramon Williams (not injury related-resting veteran), TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related-resting veteran). LIMITED: WR Davante Adams (toe), FB Danny Vitale (knee). FULL: LB Oren Burks (chest), WR Jake Kumerow (finger), LB Blake Martinez (hand), S Will Redmond (shoulder), LB Preston Smith (hand), CB Tremon Smith (concussion), LB Ty Summers (concussion), TE Robert Tonyan (hip). 49ers: DNP: RB Matt Breida (ankle), DE Dee Ford (quadricep/hamstring), K Robbie Gould (quadricep), TE George Kittle (knee/ankle), WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ribs), T Joe Staley (finger). LIMITED: DT D.J. Jones (groin), RB Raheem Mostert (knee). FULL: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion).