HALL OF FAME FINALISTS

Modern Era Finalists

Steve Atwater: Safety, Denver 1989-98, N.Y. Jets 1999. Elected to eight Pro Bowls, two-time All-Pro, played in three Super Bowls, 24 career interceptions.

Champ Bailey: Cornerback, Washington 1999-2003, Denver 2004-13. Played 15 seasons, 52 interceptions, All-Pro three times, 12 Pro Bowls.

Tony Boselli: Offensive tackle, Jacksonville 1995-2001. Five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection who played only seven seasons because of knee injuries.

Isaac Bruce: Wide receiver, L.A. and St. Louis Rams 1994-2007, San Francisco 2008-09. In 16 seasons had 1,024 catches for 15,208 yards and 91 TDs. Four Pro Bowls, two Super Bowls.

Don Coryell: St. Louis Cardinals 1973-77, San Diego 1978-86. Record was 111-83-1 in 14 seasons. Turned around St. Louis fortunes before “Air Coryell” years with Chargers, where they led the NFL in passing six consecutive seasons.

Alan Faneca: Guard, Pittsburgh 1998-2007, N.Y. Jets 2008-09, Arizona 2010. In 13 seasons, missed only one game. All-Pro six times, selected to nine consecutive Pro Bowls.

Tom Flores: Coach, Oakland/L.A. Raiders 1979-87, Seattle 1992-94. Regular season 97-87, postseason 8-3. Won two Super Bowls titles.

Tony Gonzalez: Tight end, Kansas City 1997-2008, Atlanta 2009-13. Second all-time in career receptions, voted to Pro Bowl 14 times, All-Pro seven times. Career numbers are 1,325 catches, 15,127 yards, 111 touchdowns. Had 211 consecutive games with a catch.

Steve Hutchinson: Guard, Seattle (2001-05), Vikings (2006-11), Tennessee (2012). Five-time All-Pro, seven consecutive Pro Bowls. NFL All-Decade team of the 2000s.

Edgerrin James: Running back, Indianapolis (1999-2005), Arizona (2006-08), Seattle (2009). NFL rushing titles his first two seasons, career totals are 12,246 rushing yards and 80 touchdowns. Also had 433 receptions for 3,364 yards and 11 TDs. All-Pro three times.

Ty Law: Cornerback, New England 1995-2004, N.Y. Jets 2005, 2008, Kansas City 2006-07, Denver 2009. Two-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, three Super Bowls, 53 career interceptions and seven pick-sixes.

John Lynch: Safety, Tampa Bay 1993-2003, Denver 2004-07. Nine Pro Bowls, three All-Pro selections. Won Super Bowl with Bucs. Had 26 career interceptions, 90 or more tackles in nine seasons.

Kevin Mawae: Center, Seattle 1994-97, N.Y. Jets 1998-2005, Tennessee 2006-09. Three-time All-Pro, eight Pro Bowls, noted for leadership and steady play.

Ed Reed: Safety, Baltimore 2002-12, Houston 2013, N.Y. Jets 2013. Led NFL in interceptions three times, had 64 picks in his career for an NFL record 1,590 return yards and seven touchdowns. Won Super Bowl, six-time All-Pro.

Richard Seymour: Defensive end and tackle, New England 2001-08, Oakland 2009-12. Had 57.5 career sacks, played in four Super Bowls. Three-time All-Pro, seven Pro Bowls.

Seniors Finalist

Johnny Robinson: Safety, Dallas Texans/Kansas City 1960-71. Had 57 career interceptions, played in two Super Bowls with Chiefs. AFL All-Star six times, Pro Bowl once, played running back his first two seasons in the AFL.

Contributors Finalists

Pat Bowlen: Owner, Denver Broncos 1984-present. Broncos have win percentage of .603, have second-most victories in NFL since he bought the team. Three Super Bowl titles.

Gil Brandt: Cowboys executive 1960-88, NFL executive 1995-present. Built Cowboys teams as VP of personnel, developed innovative scouting system. Now a historian for NFL.com.