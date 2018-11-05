NEW YORK — The NFL has moved the Vikings game at Chicago from Sunday afternoon to prime time on NBC on Nov. 18.
That bumps Steelers at Jaguars to 1 p.m. EST on CBS. Also moving that days is the matchup between the Eagles and Saints in New Orleans, now a 4:25 p.m. game on Fox rather than at 1 p.m.
Chicago currently leads the NFC North at 5-3, a half-game in front of Minnesota, which has a bye this week.
It's the second time this season the league flexed a Sunday game to prime time. Previously it did so to Cincinnati at Kansas City on Oct. 21.
