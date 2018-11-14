NEW YORK — The NFL has moved the Chargers at Steelers game on Dec. 2 to prime time, replacing the 49ers at Seahawks matchup originally schedule for Sunday night.

San Francisco-Seattle will move to 4:25 p.m. EST on Fox.

For the next week, the Dec. 9 game of the Rams at the Bears is now a prime-timer at 8:20 p.m. EST. Pittsburgh at Oakland moves from a night contest to 4:25 p.m. EST on Fox.

This Sunday night's game, Minnesota at Chicago, previously was flexed from daytime, replacing Pittsburgh at Jacksonville.