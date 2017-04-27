Get the latest on the NFL draft, including a pick-by-pick report, player profiles, the latest NFL news and more. Here's everything you need to keep up.
A real-time list of first-round picks is here.
Draft prospect rankings and profiles.
Star Tribune football writer Mark Craig's 2017 mock draft.
Vikings Draft Central: Who will the Vikings draft in every round?
Complete seven-round mock draft from draftsite.com.
Star Tribune's Vikings draft and news coverage.
Latest pro football news from The Associated Press
