Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict’s appeal to overturn his suspension for the rest of the year for a helmet-to-helmet hit was denied Wednesday.

Appeals officer Derrick Brooks ruled he would not reduce the longest suspension ever handed down for an on-field infraction. Brooks is appointed jointly by the NFL and the NFLPA and heard Burfict’s appeal of the ban for the final 12 games of the regular season and the playoffs.

Brooks upheld the decision handed down last week by NFL Vice President of football operations Jon Runyan to punish Burfict severely for “repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules” after the latest hit on Indianapolis tight end Jack Doyle on Sept. 29.

The suspension is without pay, costing Burfict more than $1.1 million in salary and per game active roster bonuses.

Outspoken 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman said he plans to apologize to Baker Mayfield after accusing the Browns quarterback of not shaking his hand before Monday night’s game. “It’s definitely my bad,” Sherman said after seeing video of he and Mayfield shaking hands.

• Chargers center Mike Pouncey will have season-ending neck surgery.

• Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey practiced for the first time in three weeks after seeing a back specialist.

• Todd Gurley missed practice because of a bruised left thigh, and the Rams don’t know whether their star running back will play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

