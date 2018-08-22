NFL career interception leaders

1. Paul Krause 81

2. Emlen Tunnell 79

3. Rod Woodson 71

4. Night Train Lane 68

5. Ken Riley 65

(tie) Charles Woodson 65

Active leaders (age)

Terence Newman (39) 42

Reggie Nelson (34) 36

Aqib Talib (32) 34

Brent Grimes (35) 33

Richard Sherman (30) 32

Tramon Williams (35) 32