– In an attempt to quell a controversy that engulfed the country's most popular sport last fall, the NFL altered its policy regarding the national anthem, no longer requiring players to be on the field during its playing before games but allowing teams and the league to impose discipline for those who protest publicly during the song.

The new policy, announced Wednesday after a two-day meeting of the league's 32 owners here, leaves it to individual teams to discipline players for acts deemed disrespectful during the anthem but also gives the league wide discretion to fine teams for actions taken by players. The changes were met quickly with approval from Vice President Mike Pence and skepticism from the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), which said it was not consulted on the changes.

"Clearly our objective as a league and to all 32 clubs, which was unanimous, is that we want people to be respectful of the national anthem," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

The changes are the latest development in a polarizing debate that began with then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and then became more heated last fall following comments from President Donald Trump, who first criticized protesting players at a rally and later ripped the league in a series of tweets for not taking stronger action.

Not much is expected to change with the Vikings, according to head coach Mike Zimmer.

"I was proud of my team last year," Zimmer said Wednesday following an offseason practice in Eagan. "They stood for the anthem. I think it's important we stand for the anthem. I think it's important we represent our country the right way. A lot of people have — I probably shouldn't get on a tangent, right? — but a lot of people have died for that flag. That flag represents our country and what we stand for. And so, I think that's important. I'll stop there."

The Vikings, like most NFL teams, didn't have a player take part in anthem protests in the regular season last year.

In September, following Trump's critical comments, the Vikings, like other teams, took on variations of standing for the anthem without kneeling or sitting. Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf, along with General Manager Rick Spielman, interlocked arms along the sideline with most players before the Week 3 victory vs. Tampa Bay.

The Vikings' longest-tenured player, defensive end Brian Robison, said he'll continue to "stand up for that flag," but he doesn't have a problem with other players who protest.

"For me, I'm going to go out there and I'm going to stand up for that flag," said Robison, the 35-year-old Texan. "At the same time, our military has fought for those freedoms to allow those guys to have that decision. Whether we agree or disagree with what their decision is, it doesn't matter; not part of it. That's their freedom to do what they want to do."

Under the new policy, players may choose to remain in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem, but owners said that those who choose to be on the sideline will be expected to stand. The changes also allow the league to fine teams for any protest during the anthem by one of its players.

"Those who are not comfortable standing for the anthem have the right to stay off the field," Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II said. "We're not forcing anybody to stand who doesn't feel that that's within the way they feel about particular subjects. But those that are on the field are going to be asked to stand."

Any team or owner that wants to allow players to protest would have to be willing to pay a fine by the league. The NFL did not disclose the amount of such a fine. The 49ers and Seattle Seahawks were among the teams that have been particularly tolerant of players' protests.

The NFLPA announced that it would study the new policy and challenge any aspects of it that the union found to be in violation of the league's collective bargaining agreement.

"The NFL chose to not consult the union in the development of this new 'policy,' " the NFLPA said in its statement. "NFL players have shown their patriotism through their social activism, their community service, in support of our military and law enforcement and yes, through their protests to raise awareness about the issues they care about.

"The vote by NFL club CEOs today contradicts the statements made to our player leadership by Commissioner Roger Goodell and the Chairman of the NFL's Management Council John Mara about the principles, values and patriotism of our League."

New York Jets Chairman Christopher Johnson told Newsday that he would not discipline a player on his team who protests and he would pay the league's fine of the Jets in that case.

Jed York, the chief executive officer of the 49ers, told reporters that his team abstained from the vote.

Staff writer Andrew Krammer contributed to this report.