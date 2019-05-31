Women’s College World Series: Gophers preview

Second game of WCWS: 11 a.m. Saturday vs. Washington • Oklahoma City • TV; radio: ESPN; 96.7-FM.

Win or else for Gophers, Huskies

Preview: The season will be over for the loser of this game. The winner will remain alive in the double-elimination bracket portion of the tournament and play a second game Saturday, in the evening against the loser of Friday’s late game. (Thursday’s four winners play Friday.) The Gophers (46-13) lost to UCLA, 7-2, in the first round on Thursday while Washington lost to Pac-12 rival Arizona, 3-1, in eight innings in the first round. The Huskies (50-8) had swept a three-game series from Arizona in early May.

Players to watch: Gophers pitcher Amber Fiser suffered her first loss since May 3, a 1-0 defeat vs. Northwestern. Freshman Natalie DenHartog and senior Allie Arneson each drove in a run against UCLA. The Huskies have been paced by a pair of first-team All-Americans — infielder Sis Bates and pitcher Gabbie Plain. Bates, a junior, is hitting .386, while Plain, a sophomore, is 23-2 with a 1.14 ERA. She has struck out 229 in 172 2/3 innings. Junior catcher Morganne Flores, a second-team All-American, is hitting .355 with 22 home runs and 60 RBI. Pitcher Taran Alvelo, a senior, is 25-5 with a 1.60 ERA. Alvelo, a third-team All-American, has struck out 279 in 193 innings.

Numbers: Washington has won the last three meetings between the two teams. The Huskies defeated the Gophers twice in the 2017 regular season and defeated the Gophers 5-2 in the Seattle Regional final last year to advance to a Super Regional. Plain was the winning pitcher in that game.

What if ... : If the Gophers beat Washington and also win their second game Saturday (opponent tbd; 6 p.m. start), they would advance to Sunday’s final day of bracket play. They’d be playing then for a spot in the best-of-3 championship series (which is played Monday, Tuesday and if necessary Wednesday evenings; one game each evening), although the Gophers might have to win twice again on Sunday to get there (depending on whether their opponent on Sunday morning has one loss or none). Four wins in two days? Crazier things ...

JOEL RIPPEL