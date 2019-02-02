FARGO, N.D. — Two veteran astronauts headed for the United States Astronaut Hall of Fame are high fliers who came a long way from their small-town roots.

James Buchli was born in New Rockford, North Dakota and raised in Fargo. He was a member of four space flights and has orbited Earth 319 times. He retired from the U.S. Marine Corps and the NASA Astronaut Office in 1992.

Janet Kavandi is a native of Carthage, Missouri, and a veteran of three space flights. She logged more than 33 days in space and orbited the earth 535 times. She served in various leadership capacities with NASA and is currently director of NASA's John H. Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

The induction ceremony is April 6 at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida.