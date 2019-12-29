With the NFC’s sixth playoff seed in Minnesota, the Vikings deactivated six starters among seven inactives before Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Linebacker Anthony Barr, running back Dalvin Cook (chest/shoulder), linebacker Eric Kendricks (quad), left tackle Riley Reiff, right tackle Brian O’Neill and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen won’t suit up in the season finale.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is active, but isn’t expected to play as the backup to Sean Mannion on Sunday. Cousins could still start, as his 79-game streak entering Sunday ranks third among all NFL quarterbacks, and quickly take a seat.

Mannion is among the Vikings’ 15 pending unrestricted free agents who could make a strong impression against the Bears. They also include defensive end Stephen Weatherly, guard/center Dakota Dozier, safety Jayron Kearse and tackle Rashod Hill.

Assuming the Vikings sit most of their starters today, the only guy who’d still be in line to cash in is Dan Bailey, who can get a $1 million bump if he stays above 92% on FGs. Here’s what I wrote about the Vikings’ incentives earlier this month: https://t.co/0KGnWnoXQP — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) December 29, 2019

Vikings’ inactives:Kendricks (quad), Cook (chest/shoulder), Mattison (ankle), O’Neill, Reiff, Stephen and Barr

Bears’ inactives:WR Taylor Gabriel, OL Bobby Massie, OL Rashaad Coward, DB Michael Joseph, DT Akiem Hicks, TE Bradley Sowell and NT Eddie Goldman