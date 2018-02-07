FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — One-year-old Lucas Warren's contagious smile won over executives at Gerber baby food who have made him their "spokesbaby" this year.
Lucas is Gerber's first spokesbaby with Down syndrome in the company's 91-year history.
His photo was chosen out of more than 140,000 submissions. He will receive $50,000, and the Dalton, Georgia, boy's image will be featured in the company's social media posts.
Lucas' mom, Cortney Warren, says she hopes this will bring help increase the acceptance of special needs kids.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Giving Back
A Minnesota couple's love story leads to a philanthropic legacy
Gerald and Henrietta Rauenhorst worked their way out of hard times with the goal of making a difference. Their legacy is GHR Foundation, one of Minnesota's largest philanthropic organizations.
Travel
Celebrating a world before Kindle
Dublin abounds in museums and libraries. Here are three that are custom-made for lovers of the printed page.
Local
Fireworks displays in Twin Cities
Here's where to see some of the major fireworks displays in the Twin Cities over the July 4th weekend.
Style
Walker board member celebrates sculpture garden with homemade rooster dress
Walker board member Nina Hale created a dramatic yellow dress inspired by Katharina Fritsch's "Hahn/Cock" sculpture.
Variety
Special package: Summer fun 2017
Unconventional outdoor activities can be found everywhere in Minnesota. But they're not all that awaits. Check out our special package on fun things to do this summer in the Twin Cities and beyond.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.