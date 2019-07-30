Twenty candidates are sharpening memorable lines and crafting strategies for butting into the conversation as they prepare for a second round of Democratic presidential debates that are expected to be explosive, particularly over topics of race, inequality and criminal justice.

Former vice president Joe Biden, having concluded he was not aggressive enough in the first clash in June, has practiced criticizing his rivals on health care and other issues as he prepared for round two.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is again being advised to draw a sharp contrast with Biden, even though they will not be sharing the same stage. Before last month’s debate, there was a push inside the campaign for Sanders to hit Biden hard, according to people familiar with the talks. One idea was to point to comments in which Biden had assured wealthy donors that “nothing would fundamentally change” for them if he won the presidency.

Ultimately, Sanders never fully launched the attack, raising questions about what he will do next week.

Biden, who was pummeled in the last debate by Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and others, has shifted most dramatically between the televised sessions. The candidate who three weeks ago said he saw no reason to dig into the past records of his opponents has been doing just that. The candidate who once warned against a “circular firing squad” is now joining the circle.

Bakari Sellers, a former South Carolina legislator who supports Harris, was among those arguing that Biden is the candidate under the most pressure to perform well.

“He can’t display a glass jaw in back-to-back debates,” said Sellers. “If he does that, his support will creep away.”

Onstage Wednesday night, Biden will be standing between Harris and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who have been critical of Biden’s record and are prepared for volatile and personal exchanges. On Tuesday, the center stage will be held by the liberal pairing of Sanders, who came in second in the 2016 Democratic contest but has lost ground of late, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who has overtaken him in some polls.

The two-day period represents the next crossroads in the Democratic contest, and for some candidates, it could also be their last stand. More than half of the field is at risk of falling short of the polling and donor thresholds needed to appear in the third debate in September, making this week perhaps their final opportunity to shake things up.

That has given even more emphasis to the lesson learned in June: On such a crowded stage, it pays to break the rules. Interrupt if you have to, talk longer than the allotted minute if you must, and above all, seek a controversy-stirring moment that cable television will play for days afterward.

That was the preplanned recipe Harris followed in the last debate. The result of her June joust with Biden was she, more than any of the 20 candidates onstage, leaped in the rankings.

Some candidates are preparing less on how to deliver their own lines than on how best to interrupt their opponents.

“One of the things that we learned is that it is a total free-for-all. It was like a children’s soccer game, 10 candidates swarming the ball,” said a senior adviser to one of the candidates, who, like many interviewed, requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. “We have done a lot less practice of what your 60-second answer is and a lot more practice of live fire drills of how to interject into the debate.”

Biden said he felt like a target going into the second debate. “As long as you’re leading, you’re the target.” He added, “I’m looking forward to it.”

For the first debate night, however, much of the pressure will be on Sanders to regain his footing after a June performance that was overshadowed by Harris and Biden.

Although Sanders will be onstage with Warren, campaign officials are advising him to focus on other targets, most notably Trump and Biden, according to these people.

Along with Warren and Sanders, Tuesday night’s debate will include Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, South Bend, Ind, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas.

Klobuchar’s campaign sees the debate as a chance to offer a prominent counterbalance to the leftward shift of the party. She has talked about the need for deadlines, not just plans — an implicit rebuke of Warren’s mantra of “I have a plan for that” — and she, like Biden, opposes the Medicare-for-all plan Sanders aggressively promotes.