NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:
Oracle Corp., down 15 cents to $49.03
The business software company reported weaker sales than analysts expected.
FedEx Corp., down $14.15 to $241.58
The shipping company's quarterly profit fell short of Wall Street estimates.
Ferrari NV, up $5.52 to $138.32
The sportscar maker unveiled new models under its new leadership.
Halliburton Co., up 45 cents to $39.16
Oil prices rose ahead of a meeting of OPEC oil ministers.
Nexeo Solutions Inc., up $1.48 to $11.49
Specialty chemicals maker Univar agreed to buy Nexeo in a deal the companies valued at $2 billion.
General Mills Inc., down $3.64 to $44.13
The cereal maker reported quarterly sales that fell short of analysts' estimates.
Union Pacific Corp., up $6.99 to $163.70
The railroad operator announced a plan to improve its profitability.
Mastercard Inc., up $3.58 to $220.05
Visa and Mastercard agreed to end a long-running complaint from merchants over swipe fees.
