MEXICO CITY — A newspaper in southern Mexico says one of its reporters was shot to death as he left his home to work on a story.

El Heraldo de Chiapas said journalist Mario Gomez was attacked by two men Friday in Yajalon, a town in a jungle area of Chiapas state near the border with Guatemala.

Gomez is at least the 10th news worker to be killed in Mexico this year.

The newspaper says Gomez had worked for it for almost a decade covering all kinds of events in the region. The area was at the epicenter of the 1994 Zapatista uprising and political violence and conflicts over land are frequent.

In a statement, El Heraldo demanded that authorities conduct "a thorough investigation to find those responsible."