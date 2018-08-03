Faith Pugh of Memphis had a date to remember on July 14 with Kelton Griffin. Her acquaintance from high school "just out of the blue texted me and asked me to go out," Pugh told WREG-TV. They took her car and stopped at a gas station, where Griffin asked Pugh to go inside and buy him a cigar. But while she was inside, "He drove off. I came outside and my car was gone," Pugh said. Shortly, Pugh received a text from her godsister, telling her Griffin had just asked her out on a date. He picked up the godsister in Pugh's car and headed to a drive-in movie. "He didn't even have any money," Pugh said. "She actually paid their way to get in the drive-in just so I could get my car back." Pugh alerted the police to the car's location, and they arrested Griffin.

Bright idea

Summer is time for minor league baseball promotion fun and games. This time, however, the Montgomery (Ala.) Biscuits managed to tick off a whole generation of fans. The Biscuits announced Millennial Night on July 21, featuring participation ribbons just for showing up, a napping area, selfie stations and lots of avocados, reported Fox News. While some Twitter users thought the promotion was insensitive, others were more philosophical. Dallas Godshall, 21, said, "More than targeting millennials, it's sort of targeting older generations who like to make fun of millennials." Pitcher Benton Ross weighed in: "If it's insensitive, maybe they should just have thicker skin."

Revenge, Texas-style

The Austin American-Statesman reported that on June 17, RV park neighbors and longtime adversaries Ryan Felton Sauter, 39, and Keith Monroe got into a heated dispute about an undisclosed subject. Later that day, Monroe saw Sauter leaving Monroe's RV and asked him why he had gone in without permission, to which Sauter replied, "You'll see why." Going inside, Monroe soon spotted a 3-foot-long rattlesnake. "I freaked out," he said. He used a machete to kill the snake, which strangely was missing its rattles. Turns out Sauter had bitten off the snake's tail. Sauter has been charged with deadly conduct and criminal trespass.

People different from us

A Russian man who has covered more than 90 percent of his body — including his eyeballs — with black-ink tattoos underwent surgery on July 14 at Jardines Hospital in Guadalajara, Mexico, to remove his penis, testicles and nipples because they spoiled his body art. Adam Curlykale, 32, of Kaliningrad, an albino, was diagnosed with cancer and started the tattooing process 12 years ago to cover scars left behind from the disease. "I always knew that I was different from the rest of society," Curlykale told the Daily Mail. He plans to finish the process by inking his remaining un-tattooed skin.

Mistaken identity

A man in Tameside, England, is trying to figure out who painted "Pay your bill" on the side of his house, deflated the tires on his car and cut his brakes. "I was dumbstruck because I don't owe anyone anything or have any problems with anyone," the man, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Metro News. On the next night, July 20, someone set fire to his neighbor's van and painted on his house again, this time: "Pay your bill, Donna." But he doesn't know who Donna is. The man has hung a sign over the vandalism saying, "Donna does not live here." "Someone has obviously upset someone," he said, "and I am stuck in the middle of it."

