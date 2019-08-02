Sometimes a routine traffic stop (in this case, for an expired license plate) is the most interesting incident in a cop’s day. So it was on July 10 for Guthrie, Okla., police officers. Around 11 a.m., they stopped a car driven by Stephen Jennings, 40, who had a friend, Rachael Rivera, 30, in the front seat, and a timber rattlesnake in a terrarium on the back seat. Jennings told police he had a gun in the car at about the same time they identified the car as stolen, reported KFOR. Upon search, officers found an open bottle of whiskey (next to the gun) and a container of “yellowish powder” labeled “uranium.” “The uranium is the wild card in that situation,” Guthrie Police Sgt. Anthony Gibbs explained. Jennings told police he was trying to create a “super snake” with the radioactive uranium. Charges for Jennings included possession of a stolen vehicle and transporting an open bottle of liquor. Because it was rattlesnake season, his valid hunting and fishing license absolved him of any charges related to the snake. Police are still trying to figure out what charges might be brought regarding the uranium.

Right under their noses

Capitol Police in Montpelier, Vt., discovered dozens of cannabis plants growing in the flower beds along a walkway at the Statehouse on July 8. Police Chief Matthew Romei told NBC5 that it was unclear whether the more than 30 plants were marijuana or hemp, and they don’t know who planted them. But since there is no criminal case, officials don’t plan to have the plants tested. “It’s legal to cultivate, but there are limits on where you can do it, and the Statehouse flower beds certainly aren’t one of those permissible sites,” Romei said. “If there is a typical Vermont story, this is probably it.”

Awesome!

When not just any old Motel 6 will do, check into the Haneda Excel Hotel Tokyu, near Tokyo’s airport, and ask for the “Superior Cockpit Room.” Along with two beds, a bathroom and a table, the room features a full Boeing 737-800 flight simulator that offers guests the experience of piloting a full-size jet. According to United Press International, the room rents for $234 per night, but for a 90-minute simulator session with an expert, guests will have to cough up another $277. (The simulator can’t be used without supervision.)

Questionable judgment

A. Janus Yeager, 49, of Dixon, Ill., was arrested on July 9 as she motored toward home with an inflated kiddie pool on the roof of her SUV. CBS2 Chicago reported that Dixon police officers pulled Yeager over after being alerted that there were two children in the pool. Yeager told police she took the pool to a friend’s house to inflate it, then had her daughters ride inside it “to hold it down on their drive home.” Yeager was charged with two counts of endangering the health or life of a child and two counts of reckless conduct.

Armed and ordained

When the alarm went off at 12:40 a.m. on July 11 at the Seminole Heights Baptist Church in Tampa, Fla., Pastor Brant Adams, 40, was alerted and grabbed his handgun. He arrived at the scene just minutes later, spying a man rifling through a desk in a food pantry in the church. Adams held the man, Miguel Otero-Rivera, 49, at gunpoint until police arrived, who arrested him and charged him with burglary.

News of the Weird is compiled by the editors at Andrews McMeel Syndication. Send your weird news items to WeirdNewsTips@amuniversal.com.