Clay County Sheriff's officers didn't have to put their tracking skills to much use as they searched for a fugitive in early July near Liberty, Mo., according to Fox2. The unnamed man, who was wanted for possession of a controlled substance, gave himself away by loudly passing gas in his hiding spot. Deputies noted on Facebook: "If you've got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you're definitely having a (poop emoji) day."

Least competent criminal

In Shawnee, Okla., Brandon Killian, 29, was already in trouble for brutally beating Jarric Carolina in a June brawl. But as he sat in custody, he told an officer that his face was injured from being "first socked" during the fight. When the officer left the room to get a camera, Killian, who was being recorded, punched himself multiple times in the face (strangely using one hand to propel the other fist into his cheek). Now his charges include preparing false evidence, KFOR reported. "Lying to the police and creating a false report will not be tolerated," warned District Attorney Allan Grubb.

Awesome!

A kindly grandfather, who just wanted to treat nurses at Warrington Hospital in Cheshire, England, for the good care given to a relative, unwittingly gave them a red velvet cake laced with cannabis on May 27. According to Sky News, the man got the cake from his grandson's 18th birthday party and presented it to staff at the hospital. An unnamed staff member said three or four of the nurses were "off their faces" afterward, and another noted how "relaxed" they were.

News you can use

Car rental companies in Japan began noticing last summer that some customers were putting very few miles on their vehicles, so they conducted surveys to find out what renters are using the cars for, reported the Asahi Shimbun, and discovered that one in eight renters were using cars for something besides transportation, to wit: napping (most popular activity), talking on the phone, eating lunch, watching TV, putting on Halloween costumes and doing stretches said to reduce the size of their face. One respondent said she uses rented cars to store bags and other belongings because coin-operated lockers are sometimes all in use. Renting is cheap in Japan, costing only a few hundred yen (several dollars).

Bird brain

Ted Richards of Bristol, England, isn't your run-of-the-mill bird lover. He admires parrots so much that he has had his face tattooed with feathers and his eyes colored with tattoo ink, risking blindness. HuffPost reported that Richards, who goes by Ted Parrotman, also had his ears removed, which has impaired his hearing. "Parrots only got little holes anyways, so I had them cut off," he said. "I didn't think about the complications, you know? Because if you looked at negative all the time, you'd never do anything."

Blast from the past

A plumber renovating the former Centralia High School in Centralia, Ill., unearthed a 75-year-old trove of memories in late June. Inside a bathroom wall heat vent, he discovered 15 women's wallets, all from students at the school in the mid-1940s. The cash was missing, but photographs, IDs and other materials were still in the billfolds. "War is ending," said Seth Baltzell, pastor of the City Hope Church, which is converting the building. "So there are lots of things like pictures of soldiers." Baltzell posted pictures of the wallets on Facebook, and relatives of 89-year-old Betty June Sissom of Chesterfield, Mo., saw them. "I remember I lost my wallet," Sissom told KSDK. "Oh, my goodness, look at the boy's pictures I have ... They took all the money, huh?" Sorry, Betty.

