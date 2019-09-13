A Whataburger location in Bastrop, Texas, was the scene of a gruesome plunge to an oily demise on Aug. 31. As customers waited in line at the counter, the Austin American-Statesman reported, kitchen workers tried to catch a mouse scampering across the food prep counter. A customer captured the scene on video as the mouse, fleeing a person trying to trap it, leapt into a fryer full of hot grease. On the video, an employee can be heard asking, “Who else needs a refund?” The video was posted to Facebook, prompting Whataburger to comment that the location had been closed and “the entire restaurant has since been cleaned and sanitized.”

Mysterious

Police in Hamilton Township, N.J., say an unnamed 80-year-old woman snoozed right through an apparent carjacking on Aug. 28 — even though she was in the car. The victim told police she had fallen asleep in her car, parked in her driveway, around 9 p.m. She called police around 4 a.m. to say she woke up on the driveway and her car was gone, but she had no recollection of how she got there, the New York Daily News reported. Police observed a fresh abrasion and bruise on her face. The car was recovered later that day in Trenton, but the search is still on for suspects.

Awesome!

For her Aug. 10 wedding in Omaha, Deanna Adams, 40, told her bridesmaids, including her sister and maid of honor, Christina Meador, they could wear “anything” they’d be comfortable in. So after carefully considering several options, Meador chose her outfit: an inflatable T-rex costume. As the bride and her groom took their vows, Meador towered over them, delicately clutching her bouquet of sunflowers and, no doubt, shedding a few dinosaur tears. Meador, 38, told Adams ahead of time that she would wear the costume, according to the Omaha World-Herald, giving Adams a chance to shut the idea down, but her sister didn’t balk. In fact, Adams defended the choice on Facebook: “It’s a giant middle finger at spending thousands of dollars and putting ungodly amounts of pressure on ourselves. ... The point was to get married to the man who treats me like I hung the moon, and we did that part.”

Least competent criminals

If you’re going to commit a crime, go all in, we always say. But two unidentified crooks in the Bronx went to great lengths Sept. 2 to rob a Little Caesar’s pizza shop and took ... a pizza, police said. Video shows one thief holding open the drive-through window, the New York Post reported, as the other crawled in on his belly, but workers rushed to push him back out. Changing tactics, the two then entered through the front door, threatened workers with a knife, and made off with a $23 pizza order. “They did all that just for pizza?” a police source told the paper. Chances are, the evidence is long gone.

Irony

The former Spearmint Rhino Gentleman’s Club in Trenton, Wis., has found an unlikely new life as the Ozaukee Christian School, opening on Sept. 16, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Kris Austin, the school’s administrator, said the stripper pole had been removed, along with the leopard-print carpet, but the stage and bar are still there, and the building is still owned by the Spearmint Rhino chain, based in California. It’s an arrangement school leaders have had to come to terms with. “Our take on it is that people are people,” said School Board President David Swartz. “We’re sinners, too. Even though we don’t agree with their business model per se. ... Now we’re going to transfer that place into a place where boys and girls are raised to be our next leaders with character.”

