Jennifer G. Hernandez, 58, is nothing if not persistent. On April 22, Hernandez walked through the vehicle gate at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va., where she was stopped by a police officer. She explained that she had an interview in the complex, but the officer discovered she had no official business there and told her to leave. On May 1, Military Times reported, Hernandez returned, this time in a Lyft vehicle, again asking to see her recruiter. She was issued a written warning and directed to leave. On May 2, she was back (in an Uber this time), telling officers she returned because the recruiter's "phone was off." On that day, officers inadvertently kept her North Carolina ID card, so on May 3, she came back to pick it up, and also asked if she could speak to "Agent Penis." Promising to leave by bus, Hernandez ultimately refused, telling an officer, "Do you really think I'm going to leave?" And that's when they'd had enough. Hernandez was arrested and charged with trespassing.

Naked hoops

An employee of Candyland Park in Longwood, Fla., was surprised on the evening of May 12 when he spotted a man shooting hoops without a stitch of clothing on. Police responded to the 911 call and found Jordan Anderson, 29, who said he was working on his game and "feels playing naked enhances his skill level," according to the Smoking Gun. Anderson was charged with indecent exposure.

Birthday girl scorned

Georgia Michelle Zowacki of West Newton Borough, Pa., celebrated her 55th birthday on May 15 by drinking vodka all day, according to her boyfriend, David Rae. They also went out to dinner to mark the occasion, but after they returned home, Zowacki became angry that there were no gifts or cards or a cake. "Next thing you know, I'm getting stabbed," Rae told KDKA. He told Westmoreland County Police Zowacki came at him with a box cutter: "She went to my neck, she says, 'I'm going to kill you.' " She ended up cutting his arm. Then she "destroyed" his bedroom, throwing his TV to the floor and breaking his bed. She was charged with aggravated assault and spent the rest of her birthday in jail.

Unclear on the concept

• Jesse Barner-Walton, 39, of Webster, Mass., got a free ride from police after refusing to leave the Cadillac Ranch bar in Southington, Conn., on May 5. But as he sat in the back seat, he repeatedly called 911, according to WTIC. Finally the officers pulled over to make him stop, but he became uncooperative when officers tried to put handcuffs on. Barner-Walton was charged with misuse of the 911 system and interfering with an officer.

• Leonard Olsen, 70, was arrested in Lakeland, Fla., on May 10 for reckless driving after an off-duty sheriff's deputy filmed him sitting on his sunroof while his Cadillac motored down the road at about 40 mph. When Florida Highway Patrol troopers asked him about riding on his sunroof, Olsen said he "didn't know about that" but later admitted that the car was on cruise control. "The car drives itself and has a gigantic computer in it," he said, according to WTSP. "I thought it would be a nice way to praise God for a minute ... and that's what I did." After his arrest, Olsen told officers he would rather be taken to jail than back to his wife, who "treats [him] like a servant."

Precocious

A preschool student at St. Cyprian Children's Center in Philadelphia arrived at school on May 14 with a little something extra in his pocket: a baggie containing 22 purple plastic bags of crack cocaine. Fox29 News reported that a teacher's aide noticed the bulge in the 5-year-old's pocket and asked him to take the item out. He told her the person who had handed him the bag had asked him to hide it. Police are investigating.

