NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Newmont Mining Corp., down $3.10 to $31.78
The company agreed to buy rival Goldcorp for $10 billion in a deal that will create the world's largest gold miner.
Gannett Co., up $2.07 to $11.82
Digital First Media offered to buy the publisher of USA Today for $12 a share, or $1.36 billion.
PG&E Corp., down $9.21 to $8.38
The utility company said it will file for bankruptcy protection in response to potentially huge liabilities from deadly wildfires.
Citigroup Inc., up $2.24 to $58.93
The bank said its fourth-quarter profits rose, helped by a lower tax rate and lower expenses.
Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $7.57 to $139.73
The athletic gear company raised its profit and sales forecasts for the fourth quarter.
Tailored Brands Inc., down $2.61 to $12.07
The clothing company cut its profit forecasts and said sales at its Jos. A. Bank brand weakened in late December.
Wynn Resorts Ltd., down $5.45 to $108.10
The casino operator fell as investors worried about weakness in China's economy.
Merck & Co., down $1.53 to $73.37
Health care stocks fared worse than the rest of the market.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.