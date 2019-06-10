PITTSBURGH — The first Andean condor chick to be hatched at a bird zoo in Pittsburgh since 2007 is dead, a few days after it hatched.
The National Aviary said Monday the male condor, Lurch, had been seen removing the chick from the nest on Sunday, two days after it hatched.
Andean condors are the world's largest flying birds, with wingspans of about 10 feet (3 meters). They typically lay one egg a year.
The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review says the female condor, Lianni, has produced four previous chicks, and three were released into the wild.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Customs says hack exposed traveler, license plate images
Customs and Border Protection said Monday that photos of travelers and license plates collected at one U.S. border point have been exposed in a malicious…
National
Court agrees to listen to Led Zeppelin in 'Stairway' appeal
"Stairway to Heaven" will get another hearing, this time to a packed house.
Variety
APNewsBreak: Video shows police vehicles crashing into car
Surveillance video obtained exclusively by The Associated Press shows two fast-moving Chicago police vehicles with their emergency lights on colliding at an intersection, then crashing into another car and killing an 84-year-old retired teacher.
National
New York's High Line park marks 10 years of transformation
When the High Line park opened in New York City, then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg predicted the transformation of the abandoned, elevated freight line into an artsy public promenade would be "an extraordinary gift to our city's future."
Variety
Utah officer who pulled gun on black child will keep working
A Utah police chief defended an officer who pulled his gun on a 10-year-old black boy, saying the officer believed the child might be an armed suspect and will keep working during an independent review, police said Monday.