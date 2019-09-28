A new species of Pterosaur, a flying reptile, has been identified in the vast, dry terrain of Canada’s badlands. It was anointed “Cryodrakon boreas,” Greek for “Frozen dragon of the north wind.”

The discovery may sound like something out of “Game of Thrones,” but researchers said Cryodrakon looked less like Daenerys Targaryen’s fire-breathing dragons than it did a giraffe-size, reptilian stork.

The carnivorous animal lived in modern-day Alberta during the Cretaceous period about 77 million years ago, said a study in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology. It could grow to about 13 feet, with a wingspan of up to 30 feet, making it one of the largest flying animals ever. It had no chewing apparatus, so it would likely eat whatever was small enough to go down the gullet, including lizards, mammals and baby dinosaurs.

Like other pterosaurs, the Cryodrakon had awkward proportions with a long neck, huge wings and a head about 3½ times the size of its body. As one expert said, imagine a “giant flying murder head.” Alternatively: “a pair of wings that carry around a big head for guzzling things.”

The fossils that were used to establish the Cryodrakon’s holotype — a single specimen upon which the new species is established — were discovered 30 years ago. Until recently, the remains were thought to belong to a known species, called the Quetzalcoatlus.

Michael Habib, a paleontologist at the University of Southern California, said he had a hunch that it was different. While its neck bones were long like a Quetzalcoatlus, its proportions did not match.

He enlisted the help of David Hone, a specialist in pterosaur taxonomy. The skeleton consisted of parts of the wings, legs, neck and rib — a remarkable sample, he said, given that the bones of these types of reptiles tend to be thin and fragile.

“Our new species is represented by a partial skeleton,” Habib said. “This tells us a great deal about the anatomy of these large fliers, how they flew, and how they lived.”