– The Trump administration is urging U.S.-backed Afghan troops to retreat from sparsely populated areas of the country, officials said, all but ensuring the Taliban will remain in control of vast stretches of the country.

The approach is outlined in a previously undisclosed part of the war strategy that President Donald Trump announced last year, according to three officials who described the documents to the New York Times on the condition of anonymity. It is meant to protect military forces from attacks at isolated and vulnerable outposts, and focuses on protecting cities such as Kabul, the capital, and other population centers.

The withdrawal resembles strategies embraced by both the Bush and Obama administrations that have started and stuttered over the nearly 17-year war. It will effectively ensure that the Taliban and other insurgent groups will hold on to territory they have seized, leaving the government in Kabul to safeguard the capital and cities such as Kandahar, Kunduz, Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad.

The retreat to the cities is a searing acknowledgment that the U.S.-installed government in Afghanistan remains unable to lead and protect the country’s sprawling rural population. Over the years, as waves of U.S. and NATO troops have come and left in repeated cycles, the government has slowly retrenched and ceded chunks of territory to the Taliban, cleaving Afghanistan into disparate parts and ensuring a conflict with no end in sight.

When he announced his new war strategy last year, Trump declared that Taliban and Islamic State insurgents in Afghanistan “need to know they have nowhere to hide, that no place is beyond the reach of American might and American arms.”

After the declared end of combat operations in 2014, most U.S. troops withdrew to major population areas in the country, leaving Afghan forces to defend remote outposts. Many of those bases fell in the following months.

During a news conference last month in Brussels, Gen. John W. Nicholson Jr., commander of the U.S.-led coalition in Afghanistan, said remote outposts were being overrun by the Taliban, which was seizing local forces’ vehicles and equipment.

“There is a tension there between what is the best tactic militarily and what are the needs of the society,” Nicholson said.

The strategy depends on the Afghan government’s willingness to pull back its own forces. A Defense Department official said some Afghan commanders have resisted the U.S. effort to do so, fearing local populations would feel betrayed.

“Abandoning people into a situation where there is no respect for them is a violation of human rights,” said Mohammad Karim Attal, of the Helmand Provincial Council.

Just over one-quarter of Afghanistan’s population lives in urban areas, according to CIA estimates; Kabul is the largest city, with more than 4 million residents. Most Afghans live and farm across vast rural hinterlands.

Hamdullah Mohib, the Afghan ambassador to the United States, disputed that U.S. and Afghan forces were leaving rural areas and essentially surrendering them to the Taliban.

The intent was not to withdraw, Mohib said in an e-mail, but to first secure the urban areas to allow security forces to later focus on rural areas.

Hundreds of Afghan troops are being killed and wounded nearly every week — many in Taliban attacks on isolated checkpoints.

The strategy for retreat borrows heavily from Obama’s military blueprint in Afghanistan after he began withdrawing troops from front lines in 2014.