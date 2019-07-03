There's a moment in Sony and Marvel's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" where Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) tries to convince Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to abandon his school trip to come save the world.

Peter — fresh off the highly emotional events of "Avengers: Endgame," and still reeling from the death of his mentor Tony Stark — is reluctant to shoulder responsibility again so soon, and struggles against his Spider-Man duties.

"In our iteration of Spider-Man, Peter Parker gets on with everyone," Holland said. "Even with Flash, who's his bully, there's kind of a good rapport there. But with Nick Fury, [he] just keeps butting heads, which is quite fun for me to play. But it's also tough arguing with Sam Jackson."

At 23, Holland has been living his own dream playing Spider-Man for a significant chunk of the past four years. As the official Spider-Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Holland played a pivotal role in the epic two-part "Avengers" finale "Infinity War" and "Endgame," and led his 2017 solo film "Spider-Man: Homecoming" to $880 million in worldwide box office — all while being the youngest actor (after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) to fill the role.

"When you play a character five times, you run out of ideas," he said. "Sometimes it's a little tricky to find new unique things to do to keep the character growing and progressing."

Growth is a major theme in "Far From Home," which opened Tuesday, as the world scrambles to figure out who will assume the mantle of Iron Man. For Holland, that sense of pressure mirrored his own nervousness over anchoring the first MCU release following the massive spectacle of "Endgame" — which exploded box office records to become the second highest grossing film of all time.

"There's a level of pressure because people really want to know what's next," Holland said. " 'Endgame' was a bit of a kick in the teeth at the end. Everyone's fallen in love with those characters for the past 10 years, and all of a sudden people we know and love and feel we have a connection to, we've said goodbye to forever."

For director Jon Watts, the intense emotional stakes of "Endgame" presented a unique challenge to explore in the Spidey sequel.

"I like to see it as an opportunity," he said. "So many crazy things happen in that movie and so many questions are left unresolved. It really helped focus this film and create a very strong emotional jumping-off point for our story and for Peter."

"Far From Home" marks the official end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's third phase and concludes the decade-spanning Infinity Saga.

Although plans for the next phase of Marvel titles remain tightly under wraps (at least until the studio's reported appearance at San Diego Comic-Con this month), Marvel President Kevin Feige confirmed that fans will find a few hints of what's to come in "Far From Home."

"I think every film we make heads up where we go in the future," he said. "There are things you can see of how it'll tie directly into both future 'Spider-Man' films and future MCU films."

One question unlikely to be answered anytime soon: whether the next phase of MCU titles will build an epic, overarching story line. "Even the Infinity Saga was built one movie at a time," Feige said. "That's the way we'll be focusing on things going forward. The fun comes in how to link them together into a bigger picture, but that usually doesn't come into view for many years."

Marvel's next scheduled release is slated for next May, with speculation that the still-secret title will be Scarlett Johansson's "Black Widow" stand-alone film, which is filming. Feige touted Marvel's plans to introduce new, slightly more obscure comic heroes that are markedly different from the ones we've seen thus far. Other Marvel projects on the fast track include director Chloé Zhao's sci-fi-driven "The Eternals," starring Angelina Jolie, and Dustin Daniel Cretton's "Shang-Chi," to star an Asian leading man.

Feige also confirmed that characters appearing in Disney+ spinoff programs — a slate that includes Tom Hiddleston's Loki, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch and Anthony Mackie's Captain America successor Falcon — can still cross over into upcoming films.

While bringing Spider-Man into the MCU fold involved deal-making between the Disney-owned Marvel and Sony — the studio that retains rights to Spidey's screen incarnations — Disney's recent acquisition of 20th Century Fox has opened up new possibilities. Marvel Studios now has direct access to a wealth of Marvel comics characters that were tied up at Fox, including the X-Men, Deadpool and the Fantastic Four.

Adding them to the mix would cause a fan frenzy akin to when Spidey joined "Captain America," but Feige cautions it could be a while before those characters factor into the MCU.

"Most companies that have created characters have control of all those characters, and that has not been the case for Marvel Studios for many years," Feige said. "Now that so many of them from the Fox acquisition have come home, it's an embarrassment of riches, an immense toy chest to play with."

While all eyes will be on "Far From Home" for clues about Marvel's future, the notoriously spoiler-prone Holland is still recovering from harboring the knowledge of Iron Man's death in "Endgame" long before audiences saw it.

"I nearly had to sew my mouth shut," he said. "I think what people forget when it comes to these movies is that I'm a fan. Before I was even considering becoming an actor, I was obsessed with these movies.

"When I find out spoilers, I want to talk to people about it because I can't quite believe it," he added.

For the filming of Tony Stark's death scene in "Endgame," the filmmakers did not tell Holland why the cast was assembling.

"When I walked on set and they [told us the story line] I felt like someone had just pulled the rug from under my feet. There was no real script, just 'We know you guys are so emotionally invested in these characters that whatever you do will be truthful.'

"For me, it was just my moment to say thank you to Robert [Downey Jr.] for being my mentor for the past five years," Holland added. "Even now, thinking about it, I'm getting a little choked up."

Loss is a major aspect of Peter Parker's journey throughout the comics, which was another reason director Watts was excited to tackle the "Endgame" fallout in "Far From Home."

"Losing Uncle Ben, losing Gwen Stacy, so much of what shapes him as a character is tied into the people that he cares about being lost," Watts said. "So the fact that he's losing Tony as well allowed us to explore some of those iconic Spider-Man themes."

As the world waits to discover what's next for Marvel, Holland is plotting his acting career outside of the franchise. The actor, who initially made his name on the London stage in the musical "Billy Elliot" and delivered a critically acclaimed film debut in the 2012 disaster drama "The Impossible," recently wrapped a pair of indies and several voice roles.

He has a whopping six films slated for release over the next 12 months, including a voice-over role in Universal's "The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle," starring Downey, and the lead in Netflix's "The Devil All the Time."