– He reads fluently, does math with ease and can explain scientific concepts such as how rain forms. He is also 3 years old.

Muhammad Haryz Nadzim was invited last week to join Mensa, the high-intellect society whose membership rules require an IQ in the top 2% of the population.

Haryz, as his family calls him, received an invitation to the society after meeting with a psychologist who assigned him a score of 142. Instead of taking an IQ test, children under 10 ½ can be admitted to the society after being assessed by an educational psychologist.

Haryz's mother, Nur Anira Asyikin, said on Instagram, "My mini brainbox just got invited at his little age to be part of Mensa." She said that her son was "very much your typical 3-year-old," adding that he enjoys playing with modeling clay and toy bricks. The family lives in Durham, in northeastern England.

Ann Clarkson, a Mensa spokesperson, said that all children are unique, but what makes Haryz different is "his ability to learn very quickly and process information fast."

But the pressure that comes with such gifts can take a toll. Saul Chandler, a violin prodigy who played Carnegie Hall twice before age 13 and suffered a nervous breakdown by 16, said in a 2018 interview that "they turned me into a trained monkey."

Despite her obvious delight in Haryz's talents, Asyikin hinted at the pressures in an Instagram post.

Whatever her son went on to achieve, she wrote, "we will always be proud of you."