Just hours after its birth, a newborn zebra was charming visitors to the Como Zoo in St. Paul on Thursday.

The foal was born early Thursday, the zoo said in a news release. When zookeepers arrived at work, they found it up and walking and shadowing its mother, Minnie.

The sex of the yet-to-be named newborn has not yet been determined.

The foal’s birth was not a surprise.

“Minnie was getting very big, we knew it was a matter of days before her baby would make its appearance,” said senior zookeeper Jo Kelly. “There were no complications and mother and baby appear to be doing great.”

The foal is Minnie’s third offspring. The zebra herd, including Ulysses, the father, can be seen by the public in the outdoor zebra and kudu exhibit daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The gestation period for zebras ranges from 10 to 12 months, the zoo said. A newborn zebra’s stripes will turn from brown to black sometime between the first nine to 18 months of its life.

The Como Zoo is home to Grant’s zebras, which are commonly found in the grassy plains of eastern Africa, including the countries of Kenya and Ethiopia.

STAFF REPORT