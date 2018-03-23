MIAMI — An infant girl taken from a Florida hospital by sovereign Indian nation officials has been reunited with her mother and father.

The mother's attorney Bradford Cohen said Friday the one-week old baby missed critical days to initiate breast-feeding.

The Miccosukee tribal court had issued an order of protection for the newborn on allegations the father was abusive. A Thursday statement didn't say anything about mother Rebecca Sanders.

The baby was placed in custody of the grandmother for four days after Miami-Dade officers accompanied Miccosukee police to carry out the order Sunday at a Miami hospital outside the reservation.

Miami-Dade said its officers were misled. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio accused the Miccosukee of lying to police and hospital about having state or federal court approval to take the child.