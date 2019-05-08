BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida sheriff's deputies say a newborn girl has been found alive inside a trash bin.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says two people walking at an apartment complex near Boca Raton heard crying coming from the bin and found the baby Wednesday morning.
Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the baby girl was taken to a hospital for evaluation and is expected to survive.
Further information was not immediately available.
Under Florida law, unwanted newborns can be dropped off anonymously at a hospital or fire station with no questions asked. The child is then placed up for adoption.
