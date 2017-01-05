A newborn baby boy was left in a laundry basket in the Cathedral of St. Paul Wednesday evening, police said.

A church employee found the boy in a hallway about 6 p.m., said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman. His exact age is unknown, but he was described as a “newborn,” Ernster said.

“The child is in good shape,” he said.

The baby was found wrapped in blankets. Police reports do not mention the presence of any notes or additional items with the boy, Ernster said.

Fire medics took the boy to Children’s Hospital, and the case will be turned over to Ramsey County Child Protection.

First passed in 2000, Minnesota’s Safe Haven law allowed mothers to give up their newborns to hospitals within three days of birth. In 2012, the law was expanded to allow mothers the option of legally abandoning their babies by calling 911 for an ambulance, or by delivering the infants to hospitals or urgent care clinics.

Although the baby was not left at a medical facility, Ernster said that police are not treating the case as a crime a matter, and are not looking for a parent.

CHAO XIONG