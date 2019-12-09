WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand authorities say a volcano on White Island has erupted.
The agency GeoNet on Monday afternoon said a moderate volcanic eruption had occurred and raised its alert level to four, on a scale where five represents a major volcanic eruption.
White Island is a small, uninhabited island located northeast of the North Island town of Tauranga.
The island is regularly visited by small groups of tourists. It was not immediately clear whether any tourists were on the island at the time of the eruption.
