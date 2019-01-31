– When New Zealand's housing crisis became so bad that one study found only Hong Kong less affordable, the country's prime minister came up with a solution: An ambitious plan to prompt the construction of 100,000 new homes over the next decade to help ease prices.

But on Wednesday, the government of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it would scrap its initial targets after failing to meet them, with just 47 of the 1,000 homes it had promised by July built so far.

Those numbers suggest that an answer to the worsening shortage is still years away, and the acknowledgment came as a new study showed that housing had grown more unaffordable around the country, with property priced further out of reach than in the United States, Britain and Australia.

That study, the annual Demographia International report, compared median house prices with median income in cities in seven wealthy countries and in Hong Kong; data from the third quarter of 2018 suggested that only Hong Kong was less affordable than New Zealand, where the country's median house price was 6.5 times the median income, up from 5.8 in the same period a year earlier.

Hugh Pavletich, one of the report's authors, said housing had become more affordable in Australia over the past year as prices fell amid tightening credit. He said that Ardern's government, which took office in October 2017, had been "messing around" by focusing too much on the hotly debated plan to build 100,000 more houses — called KiwiBuild — instead of freeing up more land for construction, which he said could have kept prices in check.

"If they'd got out of the starting blocks with structural reforms centered around land supply and infrastructure financing soon after the election, it would have sent a far clearer signal to the market and subdued it significantly as these changes were put in place," he said.

But the center-left Labour Party that Ardern leads has now conceded that its flagship policy will not ease the housing crisis as rapidly as it had hoped. The prime minister said Wednesday that the government would still build 100,000 housing units in a decade, but that its interim targets would be scrapped.

The government now expects to have 300 new homes built under the plan by July, rather than the original plan for 1,000.

Phil Twyford, the housing minister, said Wednesday that there would be a "recalibration" of the policy, noting that demand for the new houses in some areas had been weaker than expected. KiwiBuild has faced criticism from political opponents that even its cheapest houses are too expensive for first-time buyers who had been shut out of the market.

"No government in the last 40 years has seriously tried what we are trying to do," Twyford said. "And that's change a failed market."