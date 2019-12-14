They packed the human skin in cardboard boxes lined with foam and dry ice, and shipped it off. With that, the workers at a facility in southwestern Ohio became part of an incredible drama unfolding 8,000 miles away.

A volcano had just rained superheated ash, steam and gas over New Zealand’s White Island, a tourist site that dozens of people were visiting. Some people died before they could be rescued. Many of the survivors were badly burned.

And doctors were now struggling with another problem. They were low on human skin to cover the burns.

Urgent calls went out to skin banks. At Community Tissue Services in Kettering, Ohio, near Dayton, a shipment was quickly pulled together of around 300 square feet of human skin, or enough to fully cover more than 15 bodies.

“It takes a huge amount of skin when you have an international catastrophe, and this is one for sure,” said Diane Wilson, chief operating officer at Community Tissue Services, which has one of the world’s largest supplies of human skin.

There’s been a global outpouring of support in the days since the volcano erupted on White Island. But nothing has been as critical as stabilizing the burn victims.

Doctors have been overwhelmed by the unusually high number of patients needing emergency surgery for severe burns — injuries that require not only highly trained doctors but also heaps of human skin for temporary grafts.

Burn response teams there have been working 24 hours a day to treat more than 20 badly burned patients. Some victims had severe burns on up to 90% of their bodies. At least eight people died and eight others are presumed dead.

On Wednesday, Peter Watson, chief medical officer in Counties Manukau, told reporters that New Zealand had ordered 1,292 square feet of skin from U.S. tissue banks to help treat the patients. At least a quarter of that skin was shipped from the Ohio facility, one of the largest skin-providing tissue banks in the world. Australia has also provided more than 20 square feet of skin.

Skin is the largest organ in the human body. It protects humans from infections and helps maintain the body’s moisture. Adults typically have between 10 and 20 square feet of skin.

When patients are badly burned, doctors try to use skin grafts from uninjured parts of the patient’s own body to cover their burns, said Branko Bojovic, a surgeon in pediatric plastic and reconstructive surgery at Mass General Hospital for Children in Boston.

But patients with burns on more than 50% of their body often cannot act as their own donor. That’s when skin from cadavers comes in.

Bojovic said that donor skin is usually removed from “larger surface areas which are easier to harvest — the torso, the back is very easy to take off with good quality and amounts of skin, and the thighs.”

Unlike many other organ donations that require patients to share a blood type for a transplant match, skin from any cadaver can generally be used on anyone’s wound; grafts are never intended to be permanent.

Instead, they temporarily alleviate a patient’s pain, protect them from infection and allow them to stay hydrated as their body heals and attempts to rejuvenate its own skin.

Wilson, the Community Tissue Services chief, said they accept donations from deceased people up to age 80 and have provided skin in response to other major catastrophes, including after the Sept. 11 attacks, a tanker truck explosion in Pakistan in 2017 and a nightclub fire in Rhode Island in 2003.