WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand police said they arrested a 33-year-old man on Tuesday after they found ammunition and a package containing a suspected explosive device at a vacant property in Christchurch.

The city is where a gunman killed 50 people at two mosques on March 15. Police said at the time that the gunman had a number of weapons as well as two improvised explosive devices in his car. Police have not yet said whether they think the latest incident has any link with the March attack.

Police Superintendent John Price said in a statement Tuesday that a defense force bomb squad had rendered the package safe.

Police evacuated a number of nearby houses and temporarily imposed a no-fly zone as the incident unfolded. They removed the cordons Tuesday evening.

A 28-year-old Australian, Brenton Tarrant, has been charged with 50 counts of murder and 39 counts of attempted murder in the March mosque attacks. Tarrant has not yet entered a plea and remains in a high-security prison in Auckland pending his next court appearance on June 14.