LONDON — Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince William will visit New Zealand to honor the victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks.
The palace said Wednesday that William will make the trip in late April at the request of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and on behalf of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
The palace says he will meet with survivors and others affected by the attacks. It says more details will be released before the trip begins.
A white supremacist shot and killed 50 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques on March 15.
