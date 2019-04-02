WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand lawmakers have voted overwhelmingly in favor of new gun control measures during the first stage of a bill they hope to rush into law by the end of next week.

The bill would ban the types of weapons a gunman used to kill 50 people at two mosques last month.

Only one lawmaker from the 120 that sit in Parliament voted against the legislation in a bipartisan display of unity. Tuesday's vote was the first of three that lawmakers must pass before the bill becomes law.

Police Minister Stuart Nash said far too many people have access to dangerous firearms and that in New Zealand gun ownership remains a privilege, not a right.

Conservative lawmaker David Seymour voted against the bill, saying it was too rushed.