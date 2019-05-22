– It's being called the next big move by a New Zealand government seen by progressives around the world as a beacon in increasingly populist times: a national budget whose spending is dictated by what best encourages the well-being of citizens.

That means that as the center-left government of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sets its priorities in the budget that will be unveiled May 30, it is moving away from more traditional bottom-line measures like productivity and economic growth, and instead focusing on goals like community and cultural connection and equity in well-being across generations.

"This budget is a game-changing event," said Richard Layard, a professor at the London School of Economics.

New Zealand is not the only country that is starting to rethink whether blunt economic measurements like gross domestic product are the best gauge of a nation's success. But, Layard said, there has been "no other major country that has so explicitly adopted well-being as its objective."

As a major example of what that new framework will produce, Ardern unveiled Sunday the biggest spending proposal to date in her coming budget: more than $200 million to bolster services for victims of domestic and sexual violence.

It is "the biggest single investment ever" by a New Zealand government on the issue, Ardern said, and will tackle one of the nation's "most disturbing, most shameful" problems.

Under New Zealand's revised policy, all new spending must advance one of five government priorities: improving mental health, reducing child poverty, addressing the inequalities faced by indigenous Maori and Pacific islands people, thriving in a digital age, and transitioning to a low-emission, sustainable economy.

The government is promoting the framework as bringing much-needed clarity to the budgeting process. In the past, individual government ministers vied for the new money available in each year's budget, and "relatively arbitrary" decisions were made about who got what, said Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

To the center-right political opposition, however, all this talk is nothing more than "slick branding" of long-standing shared policy goals. "We're facing significant economic risks over coming years, but this government is focusing on a marketing campaign," said Amy Adams, a lawmaker in the opposition National Party.

Robertson said he was keenly aware that much of the change his government wants — reducing inequality, increasing life satisfaction — would not be enacted in time for the next election in 2020.

But he said he believed that voters might be willing to bear with him. He said people want progress to be measured differently. "It's some of that gap between rhetoric and reality that's been exploited by populist movements and people around the world," he said. "If we're going to rebuild trust and faith in our politics and our political system, we have to be talking about the things that matter to people."