The massacre of 49 people in New Zealand on Friday highlights the contagious ways in which extreme right ideology and violence have spread in the 21st century — even to a country that had not experienced a mass shooting for more than two decades, and one that is rarely associated with the extreme right.

New Zealand may be thousands of miles from Europe or the U.S., but videos of the killer show he was deeply entrenched in the global far right, a man who was familiar with the iconography and in-jokes of extremist groups from across Europe, Australia and North America.

A manifesto linked to the accused killer, released through his social media account, suggests its author considered himself a disciple of white supremacist killers. The suspect, identified as Brenton Harrison Tarrant of Australia, also hailed President Donald Trump, mocking his leadership skills but calling him “a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose.”

Tarrant was particularly influenced by Anders Breivik, the far-right Norwegian terrorist who murdered 77 people in 2011 and whose own rambling manifesto inspired several copycats — including Christopher Hasson, the Coast Guard lieutenant facing federal charges for planning a domestic terrorist attack patterned after Breivik.

Tarrant’s screed featured a Who’s Who of white supremacist killers, taking inspiration from Dylann Roof, who killed nine black church­goers in South Carolina in 2015, as well as from the perpetrators of recent racist attacks in Europe.

He wore a patch with an emblem used by numerous neo-Nazi groups. Scrawled on his rifle was a white nationalist credo popularized by American domestic terrorist and neo-Nazi David Lane. On his flak jacket was a symbol commonly used by a Ukrainian neo-Nazi paramilitary organization.

And as he livestreamed a video from his car, he played a song devoted to a Bosnian Serb responsible for the deaths of thousands of Bosnian Muslims and Croats in the ’90s.

The ubiquity of social media and websites where the extreme right congregate, allowed him to immerse himself easily in extremist conversation, said Matthew Feldman, director of the Center for Analysis of the Radical Right, a Britain-based research group.

“People who read this stuff are just as likely to be in New Zealand, Norway or Canada as they are in America,” Feldman said.

But if the manifesto highlights the spread of extremism, it also shows how extremist discourse has seeped into mainstream politics.

Trump, who condemned the attacks, has frequently made racist remarks, enacted policies against immigrants and Muslims, and courted white nationalists.

Asked Friday by reporters if he saw white nationalism as a rising threat worldwide, Trump said he did not. “I think it’s a small group of people that have very, very serious problems, I guess,” he said.

The primary goal of the manifesto’s author — calling on white-majority countries to “crush immigration” and “remove the invaders” — find echoes in the angry rhetoric of some politicians in Europe, including Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and Viktor Orban, prime minister of Hungary.

“The ideas expressed in this manifesto are pretty widely shared beyond the really fanatic fringe,” said Tore Bjørgo, director of the Center for Research on Extremism at the University of Oslo.