WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that New Zealand's general election will be held on Sept. 19.
Ardern, who leads a liberal government, will be seeking a second term in office and is expected to face tough competition from conservative challenger Simon Bridges.
Voters will also decide on two contentious social issues at the election: whether to legalize euthanasia, and whether to legalize recreational marijuana.
New Zealand holds its elections every three years, with the government deciding the exact date.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
New Zealand announces Sept. 19 as date for general election
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that New Zealand's general election will be held on Sept. 19.
World
China reports 25 more virus deaths as US prepares evacuation
China on Tuesday reported 25 more deaths from a new viral disease, raising the total to at least 106, as the U.S. government prepared to fly Americans out of the city at the center of the outbreak.
World
Prosecutors in El Salvador seek charges against legislator
Prosecutors asked El Salvador's congress Monday to lift the immunity from prosecution of a legislator who they allege was involved in secret talks with street gangs seeking to influence the 2014 presidential election.
World
Soldier slain, general wounded during Mexico drug plane raid
A Mexican soldier was killed and a general wounded Monday when traffickers opened fire on a military patrol that sought to intercept a drug plane as it landed on a roadway, officials said.
World
Countries evaluate evacuation of citizens in virus epicenter
Countries with citizens in the central Chinese city that's the epicenter of a viral outbreak are planning evacuations as the number of illnesses grow and China takes drastic measures to try to stop the spread of the virus.