Minnesota Twins (101-61, first in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (103-59, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Yankees: James Paxton (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Yankees -187; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: James Paxton and New York will host Minnesota in Game 1 of the ALDS.

The Yankees are 57-24 on their home turf. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .337 this season, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .376.

The Twins are 55-26 in road games. Minnesota has slugged .494 this season. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a mark of .639.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 102 RBIs and is batting .327. Brett Gardner has nine hits and is batting .273 over the last 10 games for New York.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 69 extra base hits and is batting .296. Miguel Sano is 10-for-27 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Yankees Injuries: James Paxton: (glute), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Dellin Betances: (achilles), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Gio Urshela: (ankle), Edwin Encarnacion: (oblique), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

Twins Injuries: Sean Poppen: (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: (hamstring), Sam Dyson: (shoulder), Max Kepler: (shoulder), Marwin Gonzalez: (oblique), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Luis Arraez: (ankle), Ehire Adrianza: (oblique).