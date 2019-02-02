The fresh battle over late-term abortion stemming from conflict over a Virginia measure has disrupted carefully laid plans to bolster abortion rights across the nation under threat from an increasingly conservative Supreme Court — and thrust the issue into the 2020 elections.

Abortion has been a defining issue in America for nearly 50 years. But the debate intensified after President Donald Trump elevated conservative Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, creating a solid bloc of abortion opponents on the bench. Fearing a court decision reversing Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 case that established a right to abortion, rights advocates scrambled to push state laws that would maintain access to the procedure if the national protections are knocked down.

Fueled by heightened political activity by women and increasing Democratic strength in state legislatures, abortion rights supporters have pushed initiatives that would expand access to birth control and reproductive care in about half of the states. Last year, advocates said, roughly 100 bills that expanded reproductive rights were enacted in states, in part offsetting years of measures meant to curb access.

In New York, where Democrats won full control of the state government in November, the first measure of 2019 expanding abortion rights was enacted. Other efforts are underway in Rhode Island and New Mexico.

But that was before Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat who is facing calls for his resignation because of a separate controversy over a racist picture in his medical school yearbook, turned the focus from protecting abortion rights overall to a fraught debate over late-term abortion.

Discussing a Virginia bill that would have eased requirements for third-trimester abortions, Northam this week told a radio host what would happen if the procedure resulted in a live birth, in terms that Republicans said implied infanticide. (Northam later said he was discussing medical care that would ensue.)

The first-term legislator who proposed the Virginia abortion bill, Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax, has been vilified nationally; one Democratic legislator in Virginia already withdrew her support from the bill, saying she had not understood all it would do, and apologized to constituents.

More concerning to abortion rights advocates, the abortion debate is now fixed on the least popular aspect of the measures in Virginia and elsewhere.

“Everybody already knows about it,” said Barth Bracy, executive director of Rhode Island Right to Life. “Every representative and senator I spoke to was like: ‘Oh my god, can you believe it?’ … They’re just aghast.”

Bracy said politicians in his state are still processing the developments. “It’s just a collective: ‘What on Earth is this?’ …. The response is just very, very raw.”

Abortion rights advocates said the focus by abortion opponents on late-term procedures is simply a new thrust in the long effort to curb access to the procedure.

“We have seen a huge awakening of the public and of the voters who are recognizing just how many state laws have been passed to roll back abortion,” said Andrea Miller, president of the National Institute for Reproductive Health.

But she acknowledged that new attention is not helpful to her cause.

“This is a cynical campaign to try to slow the roll, to try to interrupt the momentum,” she said.