At the risk of making too much out of geography and scheduling symmetry, I'd nevertheless like to say this: The two highest-profile teams in Minnesota have a defining weekend coming up in New York. It doesn't feel like a stretch because taken separately, I feel the same way about both the Twins and the Vikings. It's particularly convenient that their combined Friday-Saturday-Sunday schedule happens in roughly the same place.

It will be a big disappointment if this series against the Yankees isn't a series. And if the Twins want to have a legitimate chance of winning this series, they need to win at least one game at Yankee Stadium this weekend.

The Vikings face a more interesting test at the Giants — less urgent in the big-picture, but perhaps more urgent than the amount of schedule in front of them might indicate. If Kirk Cousins struggles again and the Vikings lose, the scrutiny will only intensify.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.