New York Mets (16-17, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (19-16, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jason Vargas (1-1, 5.75 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Brewers: Zach Davies (1-0, 1.38 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and New York will square off at Miller Park on Sunday.

The Brewers are 12-8 on their home turf. Milwaukee has hit 61 home runs this season, second in the National League. Christian Yelich leads them with 14, averaging one every 7.1 at-bats.

The Mets are 9-9 on the road. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .324 this season, led by Jeff McNeil with a mark of .419. The Brewers won the last meeting 4-3. Taylor Williams recorded his first victory and Ryan Braun went 6-for-8 with two doubles and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Chris Flexen took his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 14 home runs and is batting .343. Mike Moustakas is 13-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

McNeil leads the Mets with 40 hits and is batting .348. Todd Frazier is 5-for-33 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .228 batting average, 4.22 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Mets: 4-6, .220 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Brewers Injuries: Aaron Wilkerson: 10-day IL (foot), Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 10-day IL (finger), Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeurys Familia: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Yoenis Cespedes: 10-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee).