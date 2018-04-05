ALBANY, N.Y. — New York will require all new publicly accessible bathrooms statewide to have diaper changing stations.
The new rule will apply to men's and women's bathrooms and will cover any new or renovated restroom open to the public.
Lawmakers added the provision to the recently approved state budget. It's intended to make it easier for parents of either gender who have young children.
Democratic Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul says it's part of the state's broader effort to make sure that even the youngest New Yorkers get the help they need. She says that as a mother, she'll never forget the stress of searching for a changing area when out in public with a baby.
