FICTION

1. Every Breath, by Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central) Difficult choices surface when Hope Anderson and Tru Walls meet in a North Carolina seaside town.

2. The Next Person You Meet in Heaven, by Mitch Albom. (Harper) The sequel to “The Five People You Meet in Heaven” follows Annie on her heavenly journey.

3. Unsheltered, by Barbara Kingsolver. (Harper) Intertwined stories of two families that live in different centuries on the same street corner in Vineland, N.J.

4. A Spark of Light, by Jodi Picoult. (Ballantine) The lives of patients, doctors and activists intersect when a gunman holds them hostage in a woman’s health center in Mississippi.

5. Ambush, by James Patterson and James O. Born. (Little, Brown) Michael Bennett discovers that an assassin is targeting him and his family.

“Shade” by Pete Souza

6. Holy Ghost, by John Sandford. (Putnam) Virgil Flowers investigates shootings in a Minnesota town following an attempt to revive its ailing economy.

7. The Witch Elm, by Tana French. (Viking) After Toby Hennessy retreats to his family’s ancestral home, a skull discovered in the backyard exposes his family’s past.

8. Vince Flynn: Red War, by Kyle Mills. (Emily Bestler/Atria) When the Russian prime minister plots to invade the Baltics, only Mitch Rapp can stop him.

9. Winter in Paradise, by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown) Irene Steele uncovers her husband’s secret life on a Caribbean island following his death.

10. When We Were Young, by Karen Kingsbury. (Howard) The reality of Noah and Emily Carter’s marriage is different from the one curated for their social media followers.

NONFICTION

1. Shade, by Pete Souza. (Little, Brown) The former White House photographer juxtaposes pictures of former President Barack Obama with tweets, headlines and quotes from the Trump administration.

2. Ship of Fools, by Tucker Carlson. (Free Press) Fox News anchor argues that America’s ruling class is out of touch with everyday citizens.

3. Killing the SS, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard. (Holt) A look at the postwar manhunt for members of Hitler’s inner circle.

4. Brief Answers to the Big Questions, by Stephen Hawking. (Bantam) A collection of essays from the late scientist’s personal archive that address 10 imponderables.

5. Fear, by Bob Woodward. (Simon & Schuster) Based on hours of interviews with sources, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist describes debates and decisionmaking within the Trump White House.

6. This Will Only Hurt a Little, by Busy Philipps. (Touchstone) A memoir by the actress and host of the late-night talk show “Busy Tonight.”

7. Presidents of War, by Michael Beschloss. (Crown) How American presidents waged wars and expanded the power of the executive branch.

8. The Fifth Risk, by Michael Lewis. (Norton) The author of “The Big Short” examines how the Trump administration staffs its federal agencies.

9. Almost Everything, by Anne Lamott. (Riverhead) Brief explorations into finding hope and wisdom in times of despair and uncertainty.

10. In the Hurricane’s Eye, by Nathaniel Philbrick. (Viking) Important battles that led to the end of the American Revolution.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

2. Gmorning, Gnight! by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Illustrated by Jonny Sun. (Random House)

3. Dare to Lead, by Brené Brown. (Random House)

4. The Happy Cookbook, by Steve Doocy and Kathy Doocy. (Morrow)

5. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Oct. 20. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.