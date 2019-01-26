During the 2016 presidential campaign and transition, Donald Trump and at least 17 campaign officials and advisers had contacts with Russian nationals and WikiLeaks, or their intermediaries, a New York Times analysis has found.

At least 10 other associates were told about interactions but did not have any themselves. Knowledge of these interactions is based on Times reporting, documents submitted to Congress, and court records and accusations related to the special counsel investigating foreign interference in the election.

Among these contacts are more than 100 in-person meetings, phone calls, text messages, e-mails and private messages on Twitter. Trump and his campaign repeatedly denied having such contacts with Russians during the 2016 election. The special counsel has also investigated connections between the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks, which released thousands of Democratic e-mails that were hacked by Russia before the election.

Donald Trump: At least 6 contacts

Aras Agalarov, a Russian billionaire who hosted a Miss Universe pageant with Trump in Moscow, and the billionaire’s son, Emin, reached out to Trump several times. (Separately, both men helped arrange the now-famous June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Kremlin-linked attorney about getting information that could be damaging to Hillary Clinton.) Trump was also pursuing a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Michael Cohen: At least 17 contacts

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable with Hispanic pastors in the Roosevelt Room of the White House Jan. 25, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)

Cohen, the president’s former lawyer, was deeply involved in the plan to build that Trump Tower. His partner in the effort was Felix Sater, a Trump business associate with deep contacts in Russia. Cohen admitted lying to Congress about the duration of the project’s discussions and the extent of Trump’s involvement. And Cohen is also now known to have met with a Russian oligarch on a separate matter.

Donald Trump Jr.: At least 17 contacts

Trump Jr. had various contacts with Russians and a Russian intermediary regarding the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting, as well as the possibility of setting up a campaign page on a Russian social media site. He also exchanged private messages with WikiLeaks.

George Papadopoulos: At least 12 contacts

Papadopoulos, an early Trump foreign policy adviser, had multiple contacts with Russian operatives who said they wanted to arrange meetings between Trump, or his campaign, and Putin, or Putin’s staff. He frequently told campaign officials about these conversations. He pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Paul Manafort: At least 6 contacts

Manafort had multiple contacts with Konstantin Kilimnik, a longtime business associate tied to Russian intelligence, during the period he served as the campaign manager. He had political polling data shared with Kilimnik and told him he could offer private campaign briefings to a Russian oligarch. He also attended the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

Michael Flynn: At least 5 contacts

During the transition, Flynn, who became national security adviser, had several conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at the time, about Russian sanctions and about blocking an impending U.N. vote criticizing Israeli settlements.

Jared Kushner: At least 6 contacts

Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, met with Kislyak during the transition and discussed opening a communications channel with Russian officials. He also attended the Trump Tower meeting.

Roger Stone: At least 18 contacts

Stone sold himself to the campaign as a conduit of inside information from WikiLeaks. In an indictment unsealed Friday, the special counsel disclosed evidence that a top campaign official dispatched Stone to get information from WikiLeaks about the thousands of hacked Democratic e-mails.





















